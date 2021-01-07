Advertisement

Driver suffers minor injuries after serious crash in Hurricane

Hurricane Fire & Rescue says the crash happened around 1:05 a.m. along Rt. 60 near Buff Creek.(Hurricane Fire & Rescue)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a serious crash Thursday morning in Hurricane.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue says the crash happened around 1:05 a.m. along Rt. 60 near Buff Creek.

Fire crews say they were called out initially about a car that had hit another parked vehicle.

When crews got there, they discovered the car had left the road, hit a telephone pole, a row of mailboxes and a parked car before hitting a tree.

Firefighters say the driver of the car was found sitting on the porch of a nearby apartment building. They say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Putnam County EMS all responded to the scene.

