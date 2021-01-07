Employee at airport tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at Yeager Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to airport officials, the employee is in self-isolation and hasn’t been on airport property since December 30.

They do not believe the employee got the virus at the airport.

Staff members have cleaned and disinfected the facility. Contact tracing has been finished.

The airport says this case and previous cases are not related.

Yeager Airport says they are following safety protocols including social distancing, wearing masks and daily temperature checks.

Employees were eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines on December 30.

