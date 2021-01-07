First Warning Forecast | Angling For Some Sunshine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clouds have finally broken around here, for one of our best stretches of sunshine this whole year (seven days in). Even still, we’re not looking for a basking glow or anything, but every little bit helps. Temperatures will hold in the 30s for most of the day, sniffing the 40-degree mark in areas with the best slivers of sunshine. Tonight we’ll get a new set of clouds, as our next system approaches.

This one will largely miss us to the south, setting up accumulating snows primarily between Charlotte and Wytheville. However, there is some room for our southernmost counties to catch a piece of this system as it traverses the Appalachians on Friday, bringing some light snow. The far southern mountains could actually sneak in as much as an inch or two of accumulations, but at this point it remains to be seen just how far north that arm of precipitation will reach. If it gets close to I-64, then the rain/snow line will need to be considered. Either way, Friday will be another day in the chilly 30s, and we’ll be quieting down by Friday night.

High pressure moves into town this weekend, and one of the benefits of a decent storm system passing through is that the air is much more able to clear out behind them compared to this weak stuff we’ve been dealing with this week. Saturday will have “some” sunshine in it, while Sunday could actually reach “mostly” sunny status. Those who would look to take advantage of such conditions to get outside for a walk or jog should still keep those jackets handy, as temperatures still won’t get much warmer than the 40-degree mark.

Monday will hold onto some sunshine for the first part of the day, but then clouds return in advance of our next system that arrives that evening. We’re currently looking at a mix of rain and snow, a common place to start with storm systems in the long range.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.