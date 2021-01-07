Advertisement

Kentucky Democratic Party calling on Congressman Hal Rogers to resign following Electoral College objection

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) released a statement Thursday morning calling for the resignation of Congressman Hal Rogers.

In the statement, spokesperson Marisa McNee called Rogers’ vote to object to Electoral College results in several battleground states “unthinkable”.

Congressman Rogers, who represents Kentucky’s 5th District, which covers most of Eastern and Southern Kentucky, released his own statement early Thursday morning.

It states, in part, “I received hundreds of calls and emails from people across Southern and Eastern Kentucky questioning the integrity of the presidential election in other states. Every American should have confidence in knowing that every fair vote is accurately counted.”

You can read the entire statement below.

We have reached out to Congressman Rogers’ office to see if they wish to respond directly to the KDP statement.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports Rogers was the only member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation to vote against certifying the election results on Wednesday, in a session that took place hours after rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, forcing both chambers of Congress to go into recess amid a lockdown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at high school basketball game
President Trump
President Trump responds to protesters storming Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
Greg Hopkins, of Waverly, Ohio, during Jeopardy's first episode hosted by Alex Trebek, which...
Winner of Alex Trebek’s first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode talks about experience
Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit in Kanawha County.
Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County
Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe discusses plans to return to face-to-face instruction...
WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person