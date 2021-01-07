Advertisement

Ky. health officials tell departments they can begin Phase 1b of vaccination if they’re ready

Chris Crum, the director of the Greenup County Health Dept., tells WSAZ in a call with Commissioner Steven Stack Wednesday, he told health departments that they can begin Phase 1b of administering the COVID-19 vaccine, if they are ready.(KXII)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Days after Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear said he was not satisfied with the pace of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Commonwealth, the Public Health Commissioner has reportedly told local health departments about changes to the vaccination plan.

Chris Crum, the director of the Greenup County Health Dept., tells WSAZ in a call with Commissioner Steven Stack Wednesday, he told health departments that they can begin Phase 1b of administering the COVID-19 vaccine, if they are ready.

“Initially they said please, please, do not start Phase 1b until everyone is on the same page, but what we’ve realized is there’s no way everyone can start each phase at the exact same time,” Crum told WSAZ.

Crum says they are still working on Phase 1a, but based on the vaccines they have, the Greenup County Health Department will begin vaccinating people in the 70 years and up age group. The tentative plan is to begin those vaccinations Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Final plans are still in the works, but Crum says Greenup County citizens who are 70 years old or over, can call the department at 606-473-9838 to set an appointment. The department is working to add extra phone lines to help calls get through. He asks for patience as they work through kinks.

Teachers are not a part of Phase 1b.

Crum says state health officials say vaccinations for teachers and school personnel are not set to begin until Feb. 1.

