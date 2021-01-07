Local women who attended protest at Capitol talk about experience

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of local women who were at Wednesday’s protest at the nation’s Capitol are sharing their perspective.

Devout Trump supporter Stacy Holley, who lives in Huntington, organized a trip to Washington. Nearly 100 people took two buses there.

“We were just standing for our freedoms, standing for our rights,” Holley told WSAZ over FaceTime as she was returning home.

Holley, who believes the election results were fraudulent, says her group arrived at the Capitol early Wednesday morning.

“I was right there with them on the front of the Capitol on the scaffolding on the stage for the inauguration,” she said. “We made it up to the third floor.”

She says she was near the Capitol entrance when the crowd broke in.

“I was on the outside, and they busted the door,” she said. “We were about ten people behind when they got into the front door, and then we were tear gassed and flash bombed.”

Sarah Carver, who’s from South Point, Ohio, says she was about 20 feet from police outside the Capitol entrance when the scene escalated.

“It was a totally peaceful protest, I think, up until the very end,” she said. “There were a lot of nice people fed up with how election fraud is being ignored.”

Carver says as the crowd started to make its way closer to the Capitol entrance, police didn’t seem to be doing much to stop them.

“They (police) had bullhorns shouting out into the crowd,” Carver said. “From what we could see from where we were at, they were not making much effort to stop the crowd from moving forward.”

Holley and Carver say they left the Capitol after others forced their way inside.

“Police were throwing flash bombs and tear gas out into the crowd,” Carver said. “There were a lot of people getting shot with pepper spray.”

When asked if she thought the incident went too far, Holley said, “No, I don’t. I don’t at all.”

Holley added, “I’m not a destructive person, and I believe in a peaceful process and peaceful protest, but I think Donald Trump should remain in office four more years.”

Carver did say she felt it went too far.

“I don’t think any type of violence or intruding on property in that manner would be justified,” Carver said. “The majority of the protest was handled in a way that was very calm. I would do it again. I think more people do need to get out and be heard.”

Newly elected West Virginia Del. Derrick Evans was among that group riding the bus with Holley and Carver. Evans was live on his Facebook page when he and others breached the Capitol building. He declined to comment for this story.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.