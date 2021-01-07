Lottery fever grows as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell

(WSAZ) - Someone could become very wealthy this weekend.

No one won Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, so Saturday’s jackpot has now jumped to at least $470 million.

Officials say this jackpot could be the tenth largest prize in the game’s history and the highest it has been since March of 2019.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot climbed to nearly half a billion dollars after no one matched all the winning numbers.

Nearly one billion dollars is up for grabs between the two lottery jackpots.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.