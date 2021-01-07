Advertisement

Man charged in death of abused child

Keith Kennedy-McLeod
Keith Kennedy-McLeod(WSAZ, WAVE)
By WSAZ News Staff and WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/WSAZ) - A man has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old who doctors say was a victim of shaken baby syndrome.

Keith Kennedy-McLeod, 33, from Charleston, West Virginia, was arrested in Floyd County, Indiana on a warrant from Jefferson County. He has been extradited to Kentucky and is now being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Chief Rick Sanders of the Jeffersontown Police Department said officers were called to an extended stay hotel on Nov. 23 about a child with burns. Kennedy-McLeod, the child’s stepfather, told investigators the child had run a bath using hot water and then got in the hot tub. Police said that story didn’t add up.

After the child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for examination, Sanders said doctors found the child had suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with bruises on the hips and thigh and severe burns to the feet, legs, buttocks and genitals.

A doctor said the brain injury was an indication of shaken baby syndrome. Kennedy-McLeod told police he shook the baby.

The child, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Rasir Jameir Oliver, was in a coma and died Dec. 28. The cause and manner of Rasir’s death is listed a pending.

Kennedy-McLeod is charged with assault and endangering a minor. Additional charges could be filed after the case is presented to a grand jury.

