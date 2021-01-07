Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County

PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started in the 2300 block of Edens Fork Road in Sissonville and ended with a crash in the Charleston area.

Deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for the driver on the ground and with the WVSP helicopter.

At this time, it’s not clear where or why the pursuit started.

