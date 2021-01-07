Advertisement

Multiple suspects identified in wanton endangerment case

Deputies say the case originated in Charleston and they worked in conjunction with the...
Deputies say the case originated in Charleston and they worked in conjunction with the Charleston Police Department.(Boone County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has identified multiple suspects in a nine count wanton endangerment case.

Deputies say the case originated in Charleston and they worked in conjunction with the Charleston Police Department.

Investigators say they found the suspect vehicle in the Ottawa area of Route 17 in Boone County. It was impounded.

A search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle where guns, ammunition and drugs were recovered.

No other information has been released.

