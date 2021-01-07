Ohio governor details next phase of the state’s vaccination plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Coronavirus case numbers jumped ‘dramatically’ over the past 24 hours in the State of Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday during his press conference updating Ohioans on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10,251 cases were reported from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of reported cases to 753,068.

Gov. DeWine also says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications are on the rise.

In the last 24 hours, 94 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed, bringing the state’s death toll to 9,462.

Of the top 20 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases, two are in our region – Lawrence and Scioto Counties.

Gov. DeWine also detailed the next phase of the state’s vaccination plan. On Tuesday, January 19 Gov. DeWine says vaccinations will be available to those who are 80 years of age and older.

“Those 80 and older, outside of long-term care, constitute up to 420,000 people,” said Gov. DeWine. “We expect to receive 100,000 doses that first week.”

Officials say they have requested that local Emergency Management Agencies hold a press conference announcing where vaccinations will be available in their counties and how individuals can receive them.

“Some providers may require appointments, some may hold drive-up clinics, or take walk-ins, but we expect every provider to clearly state how they will administer vaccinations to eligible individuals,” said Gov. DeWine.

In the week of January 25, Gov. DeWine says vaccinations will be available to those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders.

Where those individuals will be able to receive their vaccinations will be announced in the coming days, Gov. DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine also anticipates that vaccinations will open up to those 75 years old and older on January 25.

The following week, it will open to people 70 and older and on February 8 the vaccinations will be available to those 65 and older.

“When a new age range opens, that doesn’t mean that vaccinations should be complete for the previous age range,” said Gov. DeWine. “Again, it will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available.”

School personnel will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of February 1, Gov. DeWine announced.

“This week we are sending forms to be signed by superintendents - we are asking them to agree to go back to full in-person or hybrid learning by March 1st. That is a condition of getting the vaccine,” said Gov. DeWine.

Schools in Ohio are being asked to send officials the number of staff they believe will choose to take the vaccination.

The governor’s office is launching an online tool to pinpoint where vaccine distribution is happening and what groups are eligible.

