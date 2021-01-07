Police cruiser hit by drunk driver on way to pedestrian struck scene in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident involving a woman hit by a vehicle Wednesday night turned into another accident when a drunk driver hit a South Charleston Police cruiser on the way to the scene.

Officers shared that information with our crew Wednesday night.

The incident involving the woman struck was reported around 9:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SE near Division Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The South Charleston Police officer wasn’t hurt after a drunk driver ran a red light and collided with the cruiser.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the intoxicated driver.

Additional information has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.