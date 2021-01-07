Rollover crash in Putnam County sends person to the hospital

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash Wednesday night on state Route 34 in Teays Valley sent one person to the hospital, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near the junction of Interstate 64. One of the vehicles ended up on its top.

Deputies said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was also unavailable.

