Sen. Manchin receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sen. Joe Manchin receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician.

“Yesterday I received my second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician and am feeling well. While the vaccine is a safe, effective way to protect ourselves from COVID-19, I will continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to keep myself and others as safe as possible. I encourage all West Virginians to receive the vaccine as it becomes available to protect themselves and others from this virus.”

