Tanker carrying corn overturns in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tanker crashed east of the Chelyan Bridge along the 2300 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Crown Hill.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

First responders told WSAZ the driver got too close to the berm, lost control and the tanker flipped on its side.

The tanker was carrying corn for a dairy farm.

The driver wasn’t injured.

According to an emergency alert from Kanawha County 911, the road will be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

