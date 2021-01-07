WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local superintendents across West Virginia are deciding back to school plans after Gov. Jim Justice called for schools to return to five day, in-person instruction on Jan. 19.

Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe joins the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss the county’s plan, which he says at this point, includes students returning for the full five days starting on Jan. 20.

