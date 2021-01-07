Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Superintendent discusses plans to return to school in-person

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local superintendents across West Virginia are deciding back to school plans after Gov. Jim Justice called for schools to return to five day, in-person instruction on Jan. 19.

Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe joins the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss the county’s plan, which he says at this point, includes students returning for the full five days starting on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at high school basketball game
President Trump
President Trump responds to protesters storming Capitol
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Latest News

W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
W.Va. House of Delegates member under fire for role in Capitol riot
Greg Hopkins, of Waverly, Ohio, during Jeopardy's first episode hosted by Alex Trebek, which...
Winner of Alex Trebek’s first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode talks about experience
Eighty-four more cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.
84 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Members of law enforcement are looking for a man involved in a pursuit in Kanawha County.
Man wanted after pursuit in Kanawha County