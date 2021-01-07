Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice speaks about violence at U.S. Capitol

By Tim Irr
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke out Wednesday against supporters of President Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

The governor said while he understands the frustration Trump supporters may be feeling over the president’s allegations of a rigged election process, he said there’s no excuse for what happened in Washington. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol as Congress prepared to formally declare Joe Biden president.

“We do not need to be a violent America,” Justice said. “We do not need to be a divided America.” Justice also stated he’s certain no one in the Trump family would condone the violent actions. “He may have encouraged peaceful protest, Justice said. “But there’s no way he would have encouraged this.” Justice told WSAZ it is now his responsibility to work diligently with the incoming Biden administration, and he intends to do that in the same way he worked with the Trump administration.

