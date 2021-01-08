36 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 36 Thursday in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 8, 2021, there have been 1,610,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 97,898 total cases and 1,554 deaths.

The deaths include a 54-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 51-year old male from Logan County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 75-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 99-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 100-year old female from Brooke County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year old male from Brooke County.

There have been 1,896 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.

28,189 cases are still considered active, officials say.

68,155 people have recovered.

According to the DHHR, the state has received 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. 77,156 doses have been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598), Wyoming (1,282).

