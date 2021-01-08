Advertisement

Barboursville Police searching for burglary suspect

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

A Facebook post from the police department includes a photo of the suspect “looking at the camera with guilt written on his face”.

The suspect allegedly stole a $400 impact drill combo set and drove away in a silver Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barboursville Police Department at 304-736-5203 ext. 410.

