Charleston woman given maximum prison sentence on child sexual abuse charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston woman has received the maximum prison sentence for child sexual abuse crimes Friday morning.

Roseanna Thompson has been sentenced to 10-20 years each for three different counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Officials in Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango’s office say that these sentences will run consecutively, meaning Thompson will spend 30 to 60 years behind bars.

West Virginia State Troopers say Thompson and another man, Richard Smith II, had previously confessed to molesting Thompson’s granddaughter and recording it on video. Troopers say that back in 2015, the pair had custody of the infant girl at their home in South Charleston.

Smith has already been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement with the crimes after a jury found him guilty on 20 counts in January 2020.

Thompson will receive credit for the 955 days she has spent in jail. If she is released, she will serve 50 years of extended supervision.

