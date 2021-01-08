Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 4,750 more cases, 13 additional deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 15,403 COVID-19 cases in a three-day period.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 15,403 COVID-19 cases in a three-day period.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 15,403 COVID-19 cases in a three-day period.

On Friday alone, he said there were 4,750 additional cases. Those numbers were only surpassed by Wednesday’s and Thursday’s cases.

Beshear also announced 13 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,856 since the pandemic started.

Friday’s positivity rate was 11.9%.

“”We are at a really tough point once again in our war against COVID-19,” the governor said in a release. “We have successfully stopped three waves of this virus, but we are now seeing a real and significant increase in cases and our positivity rate from people’s gatherings around the holidays.”

Beshear said the most recent White House Federal Report for Kentucky shows the state’s fall and winter surge has been at “nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges.”

Regarding the ongoing vaccine effort, the governor said 107,799 initial vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

As of Thursday, vaccinations had been given to staff and residents in 287 long-term care and assisted living facilities. Nearly 24,000 initial doses have been administered.

During a news briefing Friday, Beshear also announced he signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Sen. Manchin against ‘more theater’ of Trump removal
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen...
One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered
Many Kentuckians are still struggling because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Coronavirus in West Virginia
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.