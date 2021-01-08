COVID-19 Ky. | 4,750 more cases, 13 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 15,403 COVID-19 cases in a three-day period.

On Friday alone, he said there were 4,750 additional cases. Those numbers were only surpassed by Wednesday’s and Thursday’s cases.

Beshear also announced 13 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,856 since the pandemic started.

Friday’s positivity rate was 11.9%.

“”We are at a really tough point once again in our war against COVID-19,” the governor said in a release. “We have successfully stopped three waves of this virus, but we are now seeing a real and significant increase in cases and our positivity rate from people’s gatherings around the holidays.”

Beshear said the most recent White House Federal Report for Kentucky shows the state’s fall and winter surge has been at “nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges.”

Regarding the ongoing vaccine effort, the governor said 107,799 initial vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

As of Thursday, vaccinations had been given to staff and residents in 287 long-term care and assisted living facilities. Nearly 24,000 initial doses have been administered.

During a news briefing Friday, Beshear also announced he signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

