COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Phase 1A in Meigs County
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is holding its third and final COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1A.
The clinic will be held at the health department on Monday, January 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It’s for people in the following categories who haven’t gotten their coronavirus vaccination:
- Home health workers
- Hospice workers
- Emergency medical services responders
- Primary care practitioners
- Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems
- Dental providers
- Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators
- Mobile unit practitioners
- Federally-qualified health center providers
- High-risk ancillary health care staff members
If you’re part of this group and plan on attending, you will have to provide proof of occupation and complete a Phase 1A vaccination packet.
If you have a question, you can call the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.
