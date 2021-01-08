COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Phase 1A in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is holding its third and final COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1A.

The clinic will be held at the health department on Monday, January 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s for people in the following categories who haven’t gotten their coronavirus vaccination:

Home health workers

Hospice workers

Emergency medical services responders

Primary care practitioners

Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems

Dental providers

Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators

Mobile unit practitioners

Federally-qualified health center providers

High-risk ancillary health care staff members

If you’re part of this group and plan on attending, you will have to provide proof of occupation and complete a Phase 1A vaccination packet.

If you have a question, you can call the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

