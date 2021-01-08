Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Phase 1A in Meigs County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is holding its third and final COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1A.

The clinic will be held at the health department on Monday, January 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s for people in the following categories who haven’t gotten their coronavirus vaccination:

  • Home health workers
  • Hospice workers
  • Emergency medical services responders
  • Primary care practitioners
  • Free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems
  • Dental providers
  • Public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators
  • Mobile unit practitioners
  • Federally-qualified health center providers
  • High-risk ancillary health care staff members

If you’re part of this group and plan on attending, you will have to provide proof of occupation and complete a Phase 1A vaccination packet.

If you have a question, you can call the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

