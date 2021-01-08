First Warning Forecast | Snow grazes the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have been tracking a few areas with snow flurries, enough to briefly dot the cars and patios out there, primarily in the southern counties. The farther south you go (and the higher up in elevation), the more likely the potential is to have the snow actually accumulate, but an inch or less would be the order of magnitude we’re talking about in the far southern mountains. With our storm system still swirling to our south however, it’s not a far drive out of state before you have to worry about snow even on the roadways in the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. But those who stay locally here on this Friday, the experience will remain boringly similar to the rest of the work-week: Many clouds, temperatures in the 30s.

As we get to the evening hours, the storm we’re tracking becomes a strong coastal storm, but is also pulling away into the Atlantic. Clouds begin breaking, and temperatures drop to the 20s. Saturday morning will still have some lingering clouds in play, but by the afternoon expect sunshine to break free more lastingly. Sunday is an even better day for sunshine, blue skies in fact, but don’t expect much warmth. Mornings will be in the 20s, and afternoons will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Next week will maintain the same ‘normal’ January chill we’ve been in (30s and low 40s). We’re tracking a couple systems that will try to make a pass at us, but with varying degrees of success. Monday has a weak attempt at some drizzle/flakes that come clouse, but that should pretty-much be a miss, then the Tuesday/Wednesday time-frame will bring another southern-track storm system close to us. This current storm system’s results will be a good educator for what the next one might be able to do.

