Health department says low vaccine doses and high demand creates challenges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments are saying they have been faced with a challenge as the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, both health departments have received fewer doses of the vaccine than anticipated in the past couple of weeks.

This has slowed down the health departments’ progress towards finishing Phase 1a of the vaccination program.

Officials say this will likely slow down the beginning of Phase 1b, which includes individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as those who work in schools.

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Jerod Walker said, “our vaccination schedule is completely dependent upon how much vaccine we receive each week. Currently, we are only receiving about 20% of the doses that we had anticipated. When our shipments of doses increase, we will be able to complete Phase 1a and move into Phase 1b, which includes older individuals.”

Portsmouth City Health Commissioner Chris Smith added, “We ask that residents be patient and continue to wear your masks, wash your hands, social distance, and avoid gatherings. We want to get everyone who wants a vaccine, vaccinated as quickly as we receive the amount of vaccine that we need.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that residents 80 years of age and older will be eligible for the vaccine the week of January 18.

If you have any questions about the process, Scioto County residents can call the vaccine hotline at 740-352-7020.

