Advertisement

Health department says low vaccine doses and high demand creates challenges

Courtesy of AP Images
Courtesy of AP Images(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments are saying they have been faced with a challenge as the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, both health departments have received fewer doses of the vaccine than anticipated in the past couple of weeks.

This has slowed down the health departments’ progress towards finishing Phase 1a of the vaccination program.

Officials say this will likely slow down the beginning of Phase 1b, which includes individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as those who work in schools.

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Jerod Walker said, “our vaccination schedule is completely dependent upon how much vaccine we receive each week. Currently, we are only receiving about 20% of the doses that we had anticipated. When our shipments of doses increase, we will be able to complete Phase 1a and move into Phase 1b, which includes older individuals.”

Portsmouth City Health Commissioner Chris Smith added, “We ask that residents be patient and continue to wear your masks, wash your hands, social distance, and avoid gatherings. We want to get everyone who wants a vaccine, vaccinated as quickly as we receive the amount of vaccine that we need.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that residents 80 years of age and older will be eligible for the vaccine the week of January 18.

If you have any questions about the process, Scioto County residents can call the vaccine hotline at 740-352-7020.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Sen. Manchin against ‘more theater’ of Trump removal
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen...
One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered
Many Kentuckians are still struggling because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Coronavirus in West Virginia
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.