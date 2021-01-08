Local author talks children’s books, makes fox finger puppet

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Suzanne Alexander has been a docent for the Huntington Museum of Art for over 12 years.

Throughout her career as an elementary school librarian, language arts teacher, librarian in a public library, and book columnist, Suzanne has shared her love of reading, art, and nature.

She currently writes books, stories, and articles for children through adults.

