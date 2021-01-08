Advertisement

Longtime W.Va. lawmaker, businessman remembered

Joe C. Ferrell died on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Joe C. Ferrell died on Sunday, Jan. 3.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is sending his condolences to the family of a man he calls a dedicated public servant to the state of West Virginia.

Manchin says Ferrell was a true West Virginian and a dedicated family man.

The Logan County businessman was the owner and operator of Southern Amusement Company. Ferrell also helped develop the plans for the Logan County Airport and served as a member of the West Virginia Legislature for 20 years.

He was 73 years old.

