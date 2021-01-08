Man wanted for murder extradited to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for first and second degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in September has been extradited from Ohio to West Virginia.

The United States Marshals Service arrested Devon M. Carey, 25, in Columbus last month.

Carey is accused of shooting two people at the Copa bar along 10th Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington Police say Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Huntington Police confirmed Friday that Carey was extradited to Huntington Thursday and is being held in the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.