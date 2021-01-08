Advertisement

Member of Yeager Airport management tests positive for COVID-19

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee in Airport Management at Yeager Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from Yeager Airport says that the employee has not been on the property since Tuesday, January 5th.

Coworkers who were close to the employee are now in quarantine and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has begun contact tracing for the positive employee.

Airport staff has deep cleaned and sanitized the facility.

“We will continue to remain vigilant and do our part at Yeager Airport to ensure that the traveling public is kept as safe as possible,” said Yeager Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller.

