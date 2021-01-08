Advertisement

MU’s Madden named to Walter Camp 2nd team

(WYMT)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall redshirt senior Cain Madden has been selected as a member of the Walter Camp All-America Second Team, the second such honor for the South Webster, Ohio native this postseason.

On December 28, the redshirt senior was also picked as a second team selection by the Associated Press. Madden piled up 64 knockdown blocks in 2020 along the Thundering Herd’s offensive line en route to first-team All-Conference USA honors. Pro Football Focus named him a first team All-American, citing his 93.4 run-blocking grade to go with zero sacks and hits allowed. Madden, who plays right guard for Marshall, helped power the offensive unit to 18 rushing touchdowns this season, a figure that was tied for second in Conference USA. The Thundering Herd also finished second in the league in scoring offense at 28.5 points per contest. As was the case with the AP honor, Vinny Curry (also on the second team) was also the last member of the Thundering Herd to be recognized by the Walter Camp organization in 2011.

