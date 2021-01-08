Advertisement

Online ordering now available at ALDI for those who have SNAP benefits

(WTVG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can now use the online purchasing option at ALDI grocery stores in West Virginia if you have SNAP benefits.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources made the announcement Friday.

You can get SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the West Virginian Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.

“Helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing is important,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director of DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services. “By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pick up with minimal contact.”

