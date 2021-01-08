Advertisement

Sen. Manchin against ‘more theater’ of Trump removal

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the fallout of the storming of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump loyalists:

12:45 p.m.

A leading centrist Democratic senator says it seems unlikely that President Donald Trump can be quickly removed from office. But West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t ruling out action against GOP senators who led the effort to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s win because he says that helped encourage pro-Trump rioters to attack the Capitol.

Manchin says in an interview that he’s heard Vice President Mike Pence is not likely to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. He also says he’s seen no evidence of enough Senate GOP support to oust Trump if the House impeaches him.

Manchin says that while he favors removing Trump as soon as possible, “We don’t need any more theater.” He says lawmakers should defer to President-elect Joe Biden’s need for the Senate to focus on confirming his Cabinet. And he says Twitter should bar Trump from its platform.

Manchin says GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas both knew they had no chance of persuading Congress to nullify Biden’s electoral votes this week. He says their efforts “facilitated” rioters who swarmed the Capitol. And he says other Republicans who voted with them should also be held responsible.

Manchin stopped short of saying Hawley and Cruz should be expelled from the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen...
One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered
Many Kentuckians are still struggling because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Coronavirus in West Virginia
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.