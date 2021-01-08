Seven COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been additional seven deaths in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments, the victims include a 68-year-old man that passed on December 29th, an 81-year-old man and 82-year-old man that passed January 2nd, an 83-year-old man who passed on January 3rd, an 89-year-old woman who passed on January 4th, and a 69-year-old man and an 86-year-old man that passed on January 6th.

This brings the total number of deaths up to 62 for the county.

90 new cases have been reported as of Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 4,776 since the outbreak started.

57 more people have recovered. There have been 3,722 recoveries overall.

The ODH says 12 additional individuals have been hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, 327 people have been placed in the hospital due to the virus.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

