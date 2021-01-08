Advertisement

Sports rally takes over the W.Va. Capitol once again

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another “let us play” rally happened Friday at the West Virginia State Capitol. The focus was on winter sports this time.

Demonstrators are asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to move up the winter sports season.

In December, Justice made the decision to postpone the season for a second time, extending the date to March 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators didn’t agree. They claim that if the governor says schools are safe, then students should be allowed to play sports.

They want students to be able to practice on Jan. 19, the day set for in-person learning to resume in the state.

“My personal goal is to play my senior season because it’s my last go,” said Shyanna James, a senior from Lewis County.

Parents at the rally agreed, saying they fear the new date could cause conflicts with other activities.

“What are we going to do about our baseball team and our softball team because we have kids that play both?” said Tim Reed, who’s a parent.

Justice addressed the demonstrators during his news conference. The governor said students need to be in school first, before winter sports can be addressed.

Demonstrators say they will continue to fight until they see change.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Sen. Manchin against ‘more theater’ of Trump removal
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen...
One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered
Many Kentuckians are still struggling because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Coronavirus in West Virginia
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.