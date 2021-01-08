Sports rally takes over the W.Va. Capitol once again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another “let us play” rally happened Friday at the West Virginia State Capitol. The focus was on winter sports this time.

Demonstrators are asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to move up the winter sports season.

In December, Justice made the decision to postpone the season for a second time, extending the date to March 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators didn’t agree. They claim that if the governor says schools are safe, then students should be allowed to play sports.

They want students to be able to practice on Jan. 19, the day set for in-person learning to resume in the state.

“My personal goal is to play my senior season because it’s my last go,” said Shyanna James, a senior from Lewis County.

Parents at the rally agreed, saying they fear the new date could cause conflicts with other activities.

“What are we going to do about our baseball team and our softball team because we have kids that play both?” said Tim Reed, who’s a parent.

Justice addressed the demonstrators during his news conference. The governor said students need to be in school first, before winter sports can be addressed.

Demonstrators say they will continue to fight until they see change.

