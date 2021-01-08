Advertisement

That’s A Wrap! | Jan. 8

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here and here to watch Katie’s interview with Ryder’s Knives.

To watch Coach Chris Lane’s segment on body tempering, click here.

Brittani Ratcliff is on Hell’s Kitchen this season! Click here to watch her interview with us.

Need a healthy dish to make for the family? Click here to get the recipe for Mee McCormick’s Tennessee Black Eye Pea Caviar.

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off today! To watch our interview with a local troop, click here.

If you need to feel a little Zen to start the new year, click here to watch our interview with Logan Yoga and Fitness.

Today is Alex Trebek’s final episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ We spoke with local contestants on Studio 3 about their experiences. Click here to watch Jim-Bob Williams.

