Three COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are three additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

The deaths include a person in the 70-79 age range and two others were in the 80-89 age range.

This brings the death toll to 20.

10 more cases have been reported. There are 79 current active cases and 981 total cases.

29 additional individuals have recovered from the virus. Overall, there have been 882 recoveries since April.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.