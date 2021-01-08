Vehicle accident in Mason County sends victims to hospital

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle accident along Route 2 in Mason County sent several people to the hospital with injuries.

According to Mason County dispatch, the accident took place Thursday evening around 5:45 p.m. near Beale Elementary School. The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

The condition of those injured in this crash has not been released, but one of the people that were injured in the crash had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The others involved in the accident were transported by ambulance.

First responders have cleared the scene and the roadway is back open.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

