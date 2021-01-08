Winfield man admits to setting the home he lives in on fire

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire Thursday night in Winfield.

Winfield Police Chief Ron Arthur says Davis Thomas, 37, of Winfield is accused in connection to the incident that happened around 5 p.m. along Adler Lane in the Winfield Mobile Home Park.

Winfield Fire Chief Tony Gillispie told WSAZ units were on scene within five minutes of the initial 911 call and flames were through the roof of the home. He said the man living in the home: David Thomas was outside being “hostile” towards neighbors and openly saying he set the fire. That’s when fire officials called in law enforcement.

“When we arrived on scene David Thomas was belligerent (and) he admitted several times to setting the fire,” said Sgt. Stephen Thompson. “Thankfully there was nobody else inside the building or any sort of animals, nobody injured in this incident.”

Thomas was arraigned at the Putnam County magistrate court later Thursday evening. During his arraignment he also openly admitted to setting the home he lived in, on fire.

“I don’t care, I burnt that trailer,” said Thomas to Magistrate Kylene Brown. “I did it.”

WSAZ asked about a motive and Sgt. Thompson said they believe at this time, it had something to do with “family issues.”

The fire department said the home is a total loss.

Police say they do not anticipate any further arrests. Thomas faces a first-degree arson charge and was taken to Western Regional jail where his bond is posted at $100,000.

