WSAZ Now Desk | Putnam County plans for return to in-person learning Jan. 19

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson says the county is planning for students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.

He says the county will follow the governor’s and West Virginia Department of Education’s guidelines when it comes to high schools, saying high school students will only return if the county isn’t in the red on the WVDHHR county alert system map.

