16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 cases in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 9, 2021, there have been 1,629,749 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 99,778 total cases and 1,570 deaths.

The deaths include a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, a 78-year old male from Upshur County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

There have been 1880 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.

28,980 cases are still considered active, officials say.

69,228 people have recovered.

According to the DHHR, the state has received 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. 88,128 doses have been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).