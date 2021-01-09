Advertisement

16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 cases in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of January 9, 2021, there have been 1,629,749 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 99,778 total cases and 1,570 deaths.

The deaths include a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, a 78-year old male from Upshur County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

There have been 1880 new cases reported within the last 24 hours.

28,980 cases are still considered active, officials say.

69,228 people have recovered.

According to the DHHR, the state has received 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. 88,128 doses have been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).

Most Read

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Sen. Manchin against ‘more theater’ of Trump removal
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen...
One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered
Many Kentuckians are still struggling because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers