3 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

James Cochran was among three people arrested on drug charges in eastern Kentucky.
James Cochran was among three people arrested on drug charges in eastern Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three people from eastern Kentucky were arrested on drug charges, the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force said Friday.

Investigators say the sting lasted nearly a year and involved drug-trafficking organizations in multiple counties. It ended in Carter County.

James Cochran, of Olive Hill, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment involving a police officer.

Jennifer K. Hamm, of Morehead, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone and possession of a controlled substance.

Margaret Bryant, also known as Margaret Crider of Olive Hill, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. She also was wanted on an arrest warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.

