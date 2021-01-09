3 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three people from eastern Kentucky were arrested on drug charges, the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force said Friday.

Investigators say the sting lasted nearly a year and involved drug-trafficking organizations in multiple counties. It ended in Carter County.

James Cochran, of Olive Hill, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment involving a police officer.

Jennifer K. Hamm, of Morehead, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone and possession of a controlled substance.

Margaret Bryant, also known as Margaret Crider of Olive Hill, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. She also was wanted on an arrest warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.