Ashland tops Russell

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - High school basketball continued Friday night in both Kentucky and Ohio. The Ashland Tomcats ended the first half with an 11-0 run and ended up beating Russell 58-42. Cole Villars led Ashland in scoring with 17 points. They host arch-rival Boyd County tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Lewis County beat Greenup County by a final 65-53 while in Ohio, South Point beat Coal Grove in overtime by a score of 55-54.

Here are the highlights from all 3 games that were shown on WSAZ Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.