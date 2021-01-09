Advertisement

Blue skies for a change this weekend

EYEING FIRST SUN OF 2021
Winter Weather
Winter Weather(Associated Press)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a cloudy and chilled Friday 2021 is a perfect 8 for 8 with gloomy, grey skies. Hand in hand with the clouds a cold north wind and a few passing flurries were noted. On the high ground of far southern WV and southeastern Kentucky a coating of snow came courtesy of a southern storm. That storms delivered a half a foot of snow to the Smoky Mountains from Dollywood in Gatlinburg, TN to the Appalachian foothills from Asheville to Boone in North Carolina.

As this southern storm heads out to sea on Saturday it will undergo a process known as bombo-genesis, a fancy term for turning into a monster ocean storm. That transformation will channel colder, drier air into our region. The drier part will bring us some afternoon sunshine on Saturday and a day of wall to wall blue skies on Sunday. Temperatures will begin in the upper 20s Saturday morning then struggle to the upper 30s by day’s end.

Sunday will dawn with a thick winter frost as lows dip into the low 20s. By Sunday afternoon the deep blue sky and light wind help propel highs back into the mid-40s.

Next week’s weather will be seasonably chilly so if the next southern storm does bring a shield of moisture our way, then a mix of rain and snow would develop. By the way this second storms will dump a heavy snowfall from new Mexico thru north Texas on its way into Mississippi. So Dallas Tx, Albuquerque NM and Oxford, Ms are in line for a winter snowstorm while our area gets away with a weaker event!

