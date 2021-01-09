Fire causes thousands in damage in Kanawha County

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large garage fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage Friday night in Sissonville.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at a home along Cicerone Road.

Two vehicles, an ATV and camper went up in flames along with the garage, according to Sissonville Fire Department officials. All items are considered a total loss.

Fire officials said the home next to the garage did have some burnt siding, but the damage was minor.

Sissonville Fire Department responded along with Pinch Fire Department, Frame Fire Department and Gandeeville Fire Department. Sissonville fire officials say they brought extra man power to have extra water due to the home not having many fire hydrants nearby.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.