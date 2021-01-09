First Warning Forecast | Decent sunshine finally returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a fairly cloudy and overall dreary start to 2021 with occasional rain and flurries, this second weekend of the new year will finally trend drier and brighter. In fact, much of the week ahead will be dry with only a couple weak systems providing chances for rain and snow. Temperatures also aim to get back towards seasonable levels, if not a bit above average at times.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. While cloud cover will still be persistent during the morning hours, a fair amount of clearing can be expected during the afternoon, with a good deal of sunshine to end off the day. High temperatures stay on the chilled side, only rising to the upper 30s.

Under a mostly clear sky with a calm wind, low temperatures fall to the low 20s Saturday night, with upper teens possible in some rural locations.

Expect a fair amount of sunshine all day on Sunday as high temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

A partly cloudy sky will be seen on Monday with a high temperature in the low 40s (that is what is considered “seasonable” for this time of year, by the way).

There is the chance for patchy rain and/or snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall to the upper 20s.

Tuesday afternoon will see a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures rising to the low 40s again.

Expect a dry day on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun as high temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Thursday will be even milder as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday sees the next opportunity at rain and snow showers as high temperatures dip back to the 40-degree mark under a mostly cloudy sky.

