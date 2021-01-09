First Warning Forecast | Sun for all Sunday, warmer temperatures in days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mother Nature seems to be making it difficult to get good sunshine around here so far this year. While northern parts of the Tri-State saw a fair amount of it Saturday afternoon, southern parts were stuck in the clouds for yet another day. The good news is that Sunday provides a full day of sunshine for all locations. Much of the week ahead should at least feature partial sunshine, more than what last week provided. Temperatures will also trend warmer in the coming days and finally rise out of the 30s during the afternoons.

Clouds continue to break from north to south Saturday evening, giving way to a mostly clear sky everywhere overnight. Low temperatures will be colder, dropping to the low 20s if not even the upper teens for some rural locations.

On Sunday, expect a full day of sunshine. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s for the afternoon.

Monday will see a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the low 40s.

Late in the day Monday and into Monday night, a patchy light mix of rain and snow is possible, mainly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Low temperatures fall to the upper 20s.

On Tuesday, expect dry conditions with high temperatures in the mid 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

For Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high in the upper 40s.

Friday turns mostly cloudy again, and a few rain showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Scattered snow showers are then possible on Saturday with temperatures back in the 30s for the afternoon, along with continued cloud cover.

