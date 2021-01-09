Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people are confusing their flower shop with one that’s out of state, and one member of the family hopes to clear their name from riots at the Capitol.

Becky’s Flower Basket has been serving the Falmouth community for more than 20 years. Now it’s receiving backlash. Amber Sergent says her family has been swamped with angry calls all day.

“Very violent language, I’ll put it that way,” Sergent said.

Sergent says people are confusing her family’s business with Becky’s Flowers in Midland, TX. The woman who owns the shop went on Facebook Live while in the Capitol. That video may have since been deleted, but it went viral on Twitter after being recorded.

(Warning: gestures in the video may be offensive)

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas "WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News" @FBI pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

She brags about participating in the Capitol riots on Wednesday. “We didn’t vandalize anything. We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door,” she said in the video.

CBS7 in Odessa, TX, identifies the woman as Jenny Cudd.

WKYT could not find any active social media accounts tied to Cudd.

Sergent says this woman has no ties to her family’s Kentucky business and she hopes to set the record straight.

“It has nothing to do with the violence and hate that has taken place over the past couple of days in D.C.,” Sergent said.

Sergent says she’s still processing what happened at the Capitol and she’s disappointed that the business name confusion has overshadowed a family legacy.

“That business was started when my father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis,” Sergent said.

The flower shop is named after Sergent’s mother, Becky, who died from a brain aneurysm. As her family tries to move forward, Sergent hopes our country can find peace.

“We all have to come to a place where this gets better,” Sergent said.

Sergent says her family is grateful for the outpouring of support. Their business will remain open.

