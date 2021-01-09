Advertisement

One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered

Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen Generating Station in Adams County when it collapsed on Dec. 9, 2020.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of Jamie Fitzgerald who went missing on December 9, 2020 when a building collapsed in Adams County, Ohio has been recovered. That’s according to a statement from the Adamo Group. Yesterday, the company announced they located Fitzgerald’s body.

Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen Generating Station in Adams County when it collapsed one month ago today.

According to officials, three people were rescued, and another man, Doug Gray, from Greenup County did not survive. Gray’s body was discovered in debris several days later.

In a statement Saturday, the Adamo Group says, “It was with tremendous sorrow that we have informed the loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald that he has been recovered and removed from the Killen Generating Station site (...) We continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancée, children, family and friends.”

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

