Parent finds alternative to winter high school sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a day when several parents and student-athletes took to the West Virginia State Capitol Complex, one parent has already found an alternative.

Mary Mullins says her son Devon is in his senior season of wrestling at Riverview High School in McDowell County. After he missed last season due to medical issues, she went searching for alternatives and found a wrestling club called “The Arsenal” in Beckley.

Mullins says the club is beginning to look for tournaments to play in in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

“It means keeping my word,” Mullins said of finding a team for her son. “I promised him when we started this with the governor that even if we lost, or the governor didn’t change his mind, that I would make sure that he would have a wrestling season and that’s what I’ve done.”

Mullins says “The Arsenal” take the temperature of every wrestler before practices start. She says parents who watch practice are encouraged to wear masks. The club’s first tournament is scheduled for Jan. 30 and 31 in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.