Advertisement

Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A corrections officer and a nurse were sent to the hospital Friday evening for possible exposure to fentanyl, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. It happened at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.

Lawrence Messina, spokesperson for WVDHS, says two inmates appeared to be in need of medical assistance when staff, including a corrections officer and a nurse, responded.

Messina says the nurse and corrections officer then began to exhibit signs of medical distress themselves, so they were sent to an outside hospital as a precaution. Messina adds given the possibility they had been exposed to suspected contraband fentanyl, the facility decontaminated the area where the incident happened with help from the Charleston Fire Department.

Both the officer and nurse have been released from the hospital and are in good condition, Messina says. However, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is now investigating the incident along with WVSP. Messina says this is in accordance with DCR policy.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Sen. Manchin against ‘more theater’ of Trump removal
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice: Delegate rushing Capitol is ‘scar’ on W.Va.

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Meigs County Jail closes permanently
Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen...
One month after going missing, the body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been recovered
Many Kentuckians are still struggling because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Coronavirus in West Virginia
16 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.