Texas late 3 dooms WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The #14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers led for 19 minutes and 59 seconds of the second half against #4 Texas but that last second is the one that mattered most. Andrew Jones made a wide open three pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the game to make the score 72-70. WVU falls to 9-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12 while Texas remains unbeaten in the league.

WVU had two shots at extending their one point lead in the final minute as Emmitt Matthews was able to get two key offensive rebounds in the possession. Matthews was fouled 10 seconds left but missed both free throws. Jones then hit the game winner as he finished the day with 16 points with 4 other Longhorns scoring in double figures.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by Taz Sherman who had 17 points with Derek Culver and Sean McNeil adding 14 apiece. WVU plays at #2 Baylor on January 12th.

